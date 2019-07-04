Molly Kilete, Abuja

Senator Elisha Abbo, the embattled lawmaker who allegedly assaulted a sales girl and nursing mother at an adult-sex toy shop in Abuja may be detained by the police if reports reaching our correspondent are anything to go by.

The senator who is currently undergoing interrogation by detectives attached to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command where he reported earlier today. The command has already written his statement on the matter and submitted to the authorities.

Police sources told our correspondent that the senator who is being grilled by men from the Central Investigation Department (CID), might be detained depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Press conference by Senator Elisha Abbo https://t.co/iR9aWVojkp — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) July 3, 2019

It was also gathered that the victim of the attack who reported the matter to the police on Tuesday had also made a written statement with which the interrogators are confronting the senator.

The FCT command PRO, Anjugurl Manzah, had told our correspondent in a telephone interview on Tuesday night that the police would only commence investigation on the matter when only the victim made a formal and written report.

He said even although the incident had gone virile on the social media the police would step into the matter until the victim made a formal report as the police do not work with reports from social media.

Manzah, who confirmed that the victim was asked to come back the next day (Wednesday), said she actually made a written report narrating how the incident occurred.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, who confirmed that the senator was being interrogated, said he might be detained depending on the outcome of the interrogation and investigation.

Ciroma in a telephone interview said: “Yes, he has reported to us and he is currently being interrogated.

“We have also seen the victim of the assault and we are in the middle of the investigation and we are investigating; that is all.

“We have taken all their statement and all of them have written their statements.”

Asked if the senator was going to be detained at the end of the day, Ciroma said: “Well, we are still in the process of investigation; let us see how it goes at the end of the day.”