In the past few weeks, the Nigerian culture space has been occupied with very nonsensical presence of nudity and glaring infractions of open sex on our television screens through a reality show not expressively packaged by Nigerians but targeted at Nigerians.

As expected and rightly so, Otunba Segun Runsewe the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture who also formerly held forth at our premier national tourism agency, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has come out smoking hard against influencers and experimentalists of this deviant culture.

I recall many years ago when the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) launched a bristling campaign against sex tourism and its very negative impact on children upbringing and sociology. The Tekno nudity show in Lekki, preceded by the highly publicized raid of a strip night club in Abuja by the municipality authorities and lately the very nauseating sex content on BBNaija, all have become the fulcrum of an emerging but dangerous attraction targeted at value system inherent in our culture.

These are certainly not the best of times for our country and to flip over this process deliberately packaged to colonize the minds of our young persons and presented to our unassuming and simplistic aging generation as entertainment attraction calls for collective critical response and intervention. Imagine young Nigerian persons herded together and encouraged to have sex with total strangers, with some engaged as prostitutes to strip down publicly, treated and presented to Nigerians on the sidewalks, public viewing centers and at homes as mere entertainment freebies.

When you consider the fact that there are interactional tourists, pedophiles and many other pretentious escapists looking for destinations with loose laws and environment to ply their satanic trade, not minding the attendant consequences on the host nation and the growing young population, then the national silence on the negative impact leaves much to be desired.

Indeed, the convenient lies packaged as entertainment and showmanship are within the precinct of demonic human agents out to harvest the souls of the Nigerian young persons, the very fabric of our tomorrow and future. It is just not only the concern of the DG of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe to breath down on this past time, simply because it touches the deep tissue of our culture, it is necessary and important that every Nigerian must wake up and flog this demon out of our environment.

Sadly, the sex tourism industry is here in Nigeria full time with its toxic content luring its victims with unexplainable problems of Sexual Transmitted Disease (STD), unwanted pregnancy, drug addiction, poverty, sales and trade on unwanted children, bodily damage and psychological trauma, rape and colonization of the mind.

These checklist of the toxic content of uncontrolled open and nude sex shows across Nigeria is not only a time bomb waiting to tear our culture apart, it would certainly gift us children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of national destruction in all our frontiers of national development.

Infact and significantly, to allow this troubling development to persist, particularly as seen on BB Naija simply shows that government do not wish to protect its young persons. I find it funny and unbelievable that the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), National Orientation Agency and even the organized students leadership, civil societies organizations and gender care givers, would close their ears and eyes to this deliberate agenda to polute and harvest the souls of Nigerians under the pretext of reality show, clearly against the norms of our culture and laws of the land.

To allow these shows and inclinations to fester would not only increase incidences of rape and disrespect to our female folks, it would also overdrive trafficking of the female child for international prostitution and turn Nigerian into a sex tourism destination. The socio-political and economic meltdown would not be easy to handle and to those who rationalize its presence and impact “as help to the victims to survive/make a living” the hell like impact would not spare anyone when it breaks full circle. And very soon, our young persons both male and female, not excluding the “sit on the fence” parents, would not dare walk the streets at night because of sex hunters.

Come to think about it, this BB Naija imported from South Africa, leaves us gaping into the wind as a South Africa company without any ounce of fear or trepidation, trades on Nigeria as brand and I wonder if a Nigerian entertainment company would dare trade on the name of South Africa as a brand and also allowed free censorship of contents which attacks also the very fabrics of their culture without let.

It is equally sad that Nigerian registered and owned companies oxygenate the reality show with huge promotion and advertisement support, consciously or unconsciously fueling their survival and helping to destroy the future of the youths of Nigeria and our revered cultures. If our government is ever serious, time indeed has come to name and shame these corporate collaborators of this South African Company and send them out of business through massive taxation since they have so much money to spend and support open sex and nudity on the screens.

Otunba Runsewe as John the Baptist of our time has sounded the trumpet for a rearranged return to the very best of our cultures through the promotion of entertainment genres that would bring out the best of our culture and sustain our future and unity yet the “Jews” that claimed to be part of us and yet are not of us, are crying to crucify him. I weep for our nation and our young persons for unwittingly embracing and allowing to fester the gay and nudity economy from the synagogue of Satan.

But for Runsewe, the experimenters, influencers of the nude and sex tourism and their foreign collaborators would have established thriving colonies across Nigeria and finished us, and that is if we are not bleeding already from this shameful evil attraction.