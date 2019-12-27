Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs, in collaboration with the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), has launched a sex offenders’ list to ensure culprits are brought to book.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Oluranti Oladeinde, stated this during a sensitisation walk to round off the 2019, 16 Days Activism, with the theme, “Gender Equality and Stand Against Rape.”

Oladeinde said the move was part of efforts to curb incessant violence against women and children, and ensure a violence free society.

Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, in his remark, promised the command’s supports for total eradication of violence against women and children, adding that any violence against the vulnerable would not be condoned.

“We are ready to partner the state government and the people at ensuring a society void of violence and any form of threat against children and women; therefore, everyone needs to speak out and report any case of violence, by making use of our suggestion box in case of not wanting to disclose their identity,’ he said.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of offenders register to the police commissioner by the permanent secretary.

In another development, older people have been advised to take proper care of themselves and contribute their quota to the development of the state through their wealth of experience.