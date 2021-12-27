From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A sex worker whose identity could not be ascertained has reportedly died after vomiting blood in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Field Commander of Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shitu, told Daily Sun that the incident happened on Saturday.

He said the lady shared her experience of how she was taken to hotel by three men who wanted to have sex with her based on agreement.

It was gathered that the lady told her customers that she could only afford to have sex with two of them before going to the hotel.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I personally led the team that visited the entrance to Adetunji Estate that evening. Before she started vomiting blood, the lady told me she was living in Ofatedo, though an indigene of Sagamu in Ogun state.

“She mentioned one Becky as her friend. She said three men had taken her from another hotel in Ofatedo to a hotel around West Bye pass. At the hotel, they told her she would have sex with three of them, but the lady said she told them she could only have sex with two men.

“While bathing with one of the men, the suspected ritualist hit the lady with a charm on the head and she became almost unconscious. She was still talking to me when she started vomiting blood.

“Because it was late, I asked the night guard working in the area to watch over her, while I arranged for an ambulance. By the time I returned to the scene, her friend, Becky, told me they had brought a bus to carry her. It was such a pathetic story,” Shittu added.