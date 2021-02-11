From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Commercial activities were grounded on Thursday in Umuguma a suburb of Owerri metropolis as a commercial worker stabbed his customer to death for allegedly refusing to pay her after sexual intercourse.

This is even as irate residents set ablaze the hotel popularly known as Skeleu.

The incident which caused panic in the area forced motorists to take alternative routes as the fire raged.

When our Correspondent visited the area policemen and personnel of the State Fire Service were seen at the scene trying frantically to put out the fire .

A source who witnessed the incident disclosed that the commercial sex worker could not bear it when after a marathon sex the deceased could not give her money as agreed.

According to the the source, the prostitute who ran out of patience stabbed him to death.

Angered by the death of the customer, residents mobilized and set the hotel which is said to be a behieve of commercial sexual activities on fire.

Hours after the hotel had been razed, Military personnel suspected to had been deployed from the 34 artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, stormed the scene to maintain order.