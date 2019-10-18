A sexagenarian, Charles Chikwe, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates ‘ Court in Lagos charged with duping a woman of N150, 000 and valuables worth N627, 000 on the pretext of marrying her.

Chikwe, 60, who is unemployed and resides at No. 26, Mohammed St., Ijegun, Lagos, is facing charges of obtaining by false pretenses and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okeh told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in October 2017 at Igando, Lagos.

Okeh said that the defendant met the complainant, a 50- year-old widow, wooed her and promised to marry her.

“The defendant later obtained N150, 000 from the woman and promised to pay back; he also collected documents of her land then valued at N627, 000,” he said.

Okeh explained that the defendant failed to marry the complainant as promised, refused to pay back the money he collected from her neither did he return the land documents.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened Sections 287, 314 and 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O Akinde, granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Akinde adjourned the case until Oct. 30 for mention. (NAN)