Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Sexagenarian and father of five, yesterday, died after falling from a lift of a five-storey building of Edo State High Court in Benin City.

The deceased, Mr. Moses Airiagbonkpa, was said to have told his kinsmen at the court that he was going to ease himself after he was told that the case was no longer going to hold for the day.

Narrating the sad incident, one of the deceased’s kinsmen, Mr. Johnson Obanor, told newsmen that they were from Ugieowen Community in Oredo Local Government Area of the state and that they were having a court case that morning and were eventually told that the case was no longer going to be heard.

Obanor said with that information from their lawyer, Mr. Moses (the deceased) decided to go and ease himself but failed to return and this compelled them to begin to search for him.

“We came here this morning, the three of us and we entered the court and sat down. We later discovered that the court is not sitting. So, before the arrival of our lawyer, when she came she went to the table to go and take a date.

“He got up and told us he want to urinate and we told him to return early so that we can go home after the lawyer has taken a date.

“After taking the date, we waited for long period but he did not show up. So, we assumed he has gone downstairs to wait for us where we parked our vehicle.

“Then I told the other man we should go to the parking lot to check if he is there but unfortunately we did not see him. We sat down in the vehicle and tried to contact him but he was not receiving his calls.

“We decided to search for him within the premises and met a lawyer who asked us to join the crowd to climb the staircase.

“Sadly, we met our brother lying down on the floor and someone said he fell from upstairs. They traced the blood and found he got stuck thinking the place was a restroom”, he said.

Another distraught relative, Osasu Isoken who was called on the phone to be briefed of the ugly situation, blamed the construction company for not putting a signpost, indicating danger on the site.

“I was at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), when a brother of mine called me that Mr. Moses has fallen from the court.

“Then, I went upstairs to check and I found out that he got stuck in the lift. The man is a learned man and I believe he will know that the place is not in use if there was signpost indicating danger but there is nothing like that in there”, he said.