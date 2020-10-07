Dr. Ejike Orji, medical consultant, reproductive health and rights specialist, said a rape case can only be won through the consent of the victim and medical personnel with forensic medical examination documentation.

Orji said this in Lagos, yesterday, while training some doctors, nurses and social workers on “informed consent” by rape victims, stressing that many rape cases had been thrown out of the court due to the lack of forensic evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The training was organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), a British Council programme in Nigeria, funded by the European Union.

Twenty five medical doctors, nurses and social workers working at Island Maternity, Alimisho, Igando, Gbagada and Ikorodu General Hospitals and counsellors in women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP) were participating in the five-day training.

The participants were divided into two groups, doctors and nurses in one group and social workers (counsellors ) in another to observed COVID-19 protocols.

Orji said that the training would assist the participants to know the ways and manner they would collect evidences, including injuries in other parts of the victim and document same without being judgemental.

He added that the training would also help the participants on how to present evidences in court, should such matter be charged, while they also know the medical treatment for such victims.

The consultant said “doctors, nurses and social workers (counsellors) participating in this training are to give medical and psychosocial treatment to rape victims. They will also be part of the prosecuting team with the forensic evidences collected.”

The Programme Officer of RoLAC in Lagos, Mrs. Florence Adewale, said that the training was for medical personnel and social workers working at the Sexual Assault Referral Centres in Lagos State.