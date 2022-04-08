By Lukman Olabiyi

Two former classmates at Olashore International School in Iloko-Ijesha, Osun State, Obiamaka Chidinma Azubike and Okwuehi Ogboi, have approached the Lagos High Court over an alleged sexual and physical assault claim and its aftermath.

Azubike is seeking an apology in five national dailies and two social media platforms, including Instagram and N510 million, as damages from Ogboi for the alleged sexual and physical assault she suffered from 13 of her schoolmates in 2004, when she was the school’s Public Relations Prefect.

Ogboi, a Senior Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Special Duties and, also, a former school prefect, is seeking N250 million from Azubike, for the alleged severe injury he suffered because of Azubike’s alleged defamatory publications against him.

In her statement of defence to Ogboi’s suit, Azubike alleged that the incident occurred on the night of May 1, 2004.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She said: “While the Defendant (Azubike) and her friend were heading back to their hostel that night, the defendant was sexually assaulted by 13 of her male classmates, including the Claimant, as they all inserted their hands, gripping and thrusting into all the sensitive parts of her body with utmost disregard and as well laughing at her tears till help came.

(Continued on www.sunnewsonline.com)

She alleged that the school failed to inform her parents or the police of the incident and generally handled the matter poorly, including trying to cover up the incident by accusing her of lying, taking a “boys’ only route” and punishing her along with her assaulters.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Azubike is represented by Funmi Falana, Folakemi Falana and Taiwo E. Olawanle of Falana & Falana Chambers, while Ogboi is represented by Adeola Owoade.