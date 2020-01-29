Marcus Nkire

Despite recent worrying statistics from the world poverty clock and Brookings Institute ranking Nigeria as the country with the highest number of poor people, the country has done little to dissuade men from certain sections of the country within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to marry more than one wife.

Statistical analysis confirmed that the indulgence of these men, renowned for their polygamy, is allegedly backed by cultural and religious beliefs. As a result most of them eligible for marriage or intend to marry more wives depend on herbal sex enhancement beverage fondly called “burantashi” for lasting stamina to please their women.

However, Daily Sun gathered that majority of the individuals who engage in this practice are citizens in the lower rug of the economic leader. A mobile tailor, Aminu, who operates in Aldenco Estate, Galadimawa, Abuja, spoke fondly of his preference to a particular brand called “Sacra” herbs.

He disclosed his plans to marry a second wife this year: “I have a wife and two boys but honestly I am thinking of getting another wife this year. My friends are telling me to calm down but I am not afraid, I can handle more than two women to be honest.

“That is why when I want to perform I make sure I take my local herbs. Walahi, I won’t lie to you if you want I will buy it for you. When you take it and make love to your woman, she will respect you forever. My preferred brand is ‘sacra’ herbs. I swear, if you take it, you will come back and testify to me.”

When asked on how he would stump up the cash to plan a wedding, his reply was emphatic: “Allah will provide.”

Investigations revealed that the age long practice of taking herbal supplements is common among married men of Hausa/Fulani extractions and they have nothing to be reproached or ashamed of.

Sometimes, women, on their way back from work purchase a bottle or two of most of these products, which contain some measures of alcohol for their husbands, with the thought that it is a mere alcoholic drink. They are oblivious of the fact that they are laying siege to their ecstasy or misery whichever way you choose to define it.

Mallam Isah, a local herb vendor, confirmed that majority of the people who patronise his products are youths and married men:

“In a day I sell about 10 to 15 bottles, each bottle is N300. Most of these young boys come to buy but I try as much as possible to reserve some for my married customers because they are my main customers. Most of them call me in the morning time to reserve theirs so that they can pick it up when they are done with work.”

Ali Yusuf, a kiosk owner in Area 1, besides Area 2 shopping complex, told Daily Sun he couldn’t understand men who used sex enhancing supplements as opposed to natural God-given strength:

“I have two wives and I will marry a third if Allah permits me. But I never understood the fuss about using ‘burantashi’. To be honest, the natural God-given strength is enough for any man born of a woman. I have never for one day used it and I will never use it.”