Tony Osauzo, Benin

Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University Prof. Ignatius Onimawo is debunking claims by Prof. Monday Igbafen that he is running from the police authorities over a petition he (Prof. Igbafen) wrote.

Professor Igbafen, Chairman of the institution’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)‎, and an Associate Professor in the Department of Philosophy, was suspended by management of the University in February over alleged sexual harassment.

The Vice Chancellor said there was no truth to the allegations that he refused to honour a police invitation because he could not produce copies of the petition upon which Igbafen was suspended and therefore should be arrested for forgery.

‎Addressing journalists in Ekpoma to showcase his achievements as Vice Chancellor in the last three years, Prof. Onimawo, who broke his silence since Igbafen’s suspension, said he has visited the police headquarters as well as the victim and her mother.

He said the 2012 report indicted Prof. Igbafen and recommended that he should be arraigned before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for further disciplinary action.