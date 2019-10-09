Merit Ibe

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has applauded the sack of 15 and demotion of one academic staff of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, over alleged sexual harassment and other charges.

The commission noted that the disciplinary action, which is pursuant to section 17 (p) (s) of the FCCP Act, followed investigations that established unsolicited and unwelcome sexual advances and behaviour toward members of the school community, illegal allocation of, and alteration of grades and extortion of students.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Babatunde Irukera, noted that such conducts affect the entire community, diminish scholarship and negatively skew academic outcomes in a manner that violates the rights of targets of the behaviour and victimises others who are invariably indirect victims.

Decrying the inappropriate behaviour, the commission, encouraged by ABU’s commitment to a broader and continuing investigation of others within the community, said it undermines the quality and validity of education and questions the credibility of educational outcomes.

“The commission commends ABU for this robust and far-reaching effort and the confidence it restores and promotes in our institutions, systems and processes.

“A transparent, fair and just educational community is vital for all members of the community, especially students, and the commission is keen to ensure that students, as consumers, are afforded the necessary protections, and our campuses are safe and secure always.”