Damilola Fatunmise

Kehinde Adeniji came into the movie industry as a child actor. For this, the credit goes to her father, a former movie practitioner, who introduced her to the make believe world.

Today, having featured in over 40 movies, Abefe Saint, as fans and colleagues fondly call her, has carved a solid place for herself in the industry. In this chat, she traces her journey to stardom. Enjoy it.

When and how did you come into acting?

I came into acting through my dad; he was part of the industry back then. He was a respected leader in the industry. His name is Segun Adeniji popularly known as Sama.

How did your parents react to your choice of career?

They both supported my acting career. Remember I said that my dad introduced me to acting. I was pretty young then, I was between three and four years old.

Did it affect your education back then?

Not at all… acting has never affected anything in my life. In all I do, I try to set goals and God has been helping me.

What was your experience the first time you acted?

I have always been a very bold person and that was why my dad could trust me with acting.

Why did you quit acting for a while?

I needed to strengthen myself to a point where I could handle both education and hustling at the same time. Now that I am back, I want my fans to stay positive and watch out for me. More of my jobs are coming out pretty soon, so they should watch out for me.

How many movies you have featured in?

I can’t remember all of them because they are many. But the list includes Ife Nla, Ile Babami, Akuko Oran, Ilekun Ola, Owo N’wami Bo, Jide Jamal, Abeni Alagbo Oru, Ami, Eko Wenjele, Otipeju, Ojij Emi, Ona Ola, Adura, and Omo Ero among others.

Which was your most challenging role?

It got to be ‘Ami’. Most parents would warn their children to stay away from me because of the role I played in the movie. Indeed, the movie gave me another identity.

What do you look out for in a script?

I try to picture how real the role or character is, because at the long run, I’ll be the one to be criticized, not the producer.

How do you handle your male fans?

I try to put everybody in their own space. I don’t snub people but I won’t just get too attached. Sexual harassment? Well, almost all female experience this while growing, so it’s no big deal.

What’s your best moment as an actor?

I cherish every single moment as an actor. I have so many sweet memories I can’t trade with anything.

Should we expect wedding bell anytime soon?

Anything can happen… I’m still fresh and clean.

How crazy can you go for love?

I really cannot predict, love happens mysteriously. It’s not what you can act.

What part of your body is your selling point?

Every part of my body is my selling point. At least, if I’m not that hot, I’m certainly beautiful.