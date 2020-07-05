Tony Ogaga

Omobewaji Oyediji a.k.a Mobewa is an actress, writer, model and entrepreneur. She has starred in movies like First Blood, Gym House, Casino, The Fault, and Big Swap, among others.

Hot and single, the role interpreter has two Bachelors degrees – one in Accounting and the other in Mass Communications – both from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

In this chat, the Osun State-born actress opens up on her career, ideal man and lots more. Enjoy it.

The year is halfway, how has COVID-19 affected your plans for 2020?

The lockdown came with both negative and positive sides; negative because it affected work, finance and all. And positive because I used the time to develop myself. I have a feeling the latter part of the year will be better.

Tell us about growing up. At what stage did you decide you wanted to be an actress?

Growing up with a single mom and two brothers wasn’t exactly beautiful, but it was worth it. I started acting at age seven, but I took it up as a profession a little over six years ago.

You came into Nollywood acting English films, but later switched to Yoruba. What informed that move?

I didn’t dump the English sector. I still feature in English movies… I just gained more grounds doing Yoruba films; after all I am a Yoruba girl (laughter).

What movie gave you the break?

The movie that gave me my breakthrough was ‘First Blood’ by Kunle Afod. It got tons of reviews and I had referrals just because of that movie. My first time in front of the camera was shockingly amazing, I remember the director telling me how good I was. I can’t exactly count the number of movies I have done. I have done drama series, short films, and home videos, both Yoruba and English.

What were your challenges as a green horn; were you exposed to sexual harassment?

Sexual harassment in the movie industry has come to stay. It’s also in every industry… I have been exposed to a few, but thank God for grace. I know I’m talented, so I would never sleep my way through. If I have to sleep my way through, then the job isn’t meant for me.

Who were your role models growing up in Nollywood?

My role models growing up were Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Regina Askia. And my Nollywood crush is Mawuli Gavor.

How did your family react to your acting career? Did they support you?

My mom has been my number one supporter. My dad objected at first, but became super proud of me when he watched me on TV (God rest his soul). And yes, my family is my biggest support system.

Could you recall those challenging moments you felt like quitting because roles were not coming?

I have never felt like quitting. Mom didn’t raise a quitter.

Tell us about your love life.

Love life? Let me just say ‘I love Papi’.

We understand you are in a romantic relationship. Could you quit acting for marriage if your fiancé insists?

I will never quit acting for anything or anyone.

Could you describe your ideal man?

My ideal man must be God fearing, handsome, freaky and all shades of a family man. He should love family. I don’t like lazy men.

Now that you have found success as an actress, what happens to your two degrees?

I love reading. I still want to bag a few more degrees. So, I’m going back to school soon.

Aside acting, what else do you do?

Aside acting, I do business. I sell perfumes, fabrics and foot wears.

What are your dreams?

Hollywood is my dream.

How do you interpret your scripts and what’s your advice for those who want to take after you?

I read and digest my scripts. I just imagine that the character is me in real life, and it makes things easy. For those who want to take after me, I’ll advise they stay focused, contented, be true to themselves, and above all, put God first.