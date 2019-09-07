Slant shoulder dress is a fun style that lets you show off a bit of skin.

The sophisticated look can be quite sleek and slenderising.

From ruffled iterations of the dress to full sleeves, you can make this chic and eye-catching trend a staple in your wardrobe, dressing it up or down. It is a great outfit option for a wedding or a night out.

Start by choosing the cut and style of the dress and then create different outfits, pairing the dress style with accessories like jewellery and shoes to look your best.