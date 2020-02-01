In a matter of few months, Seyi Tinubu, enterprising son of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be a proud dad once more. There is already a countdown in his household as his gorgeous wife, Layal, is entering a final stage of her nine-month course. The couple already has between them an adorable daughter, Noella Amira Titilayo, who was born on June 2, 2017 in London. She would be three by June. And Layal, who runs Victoria Island, Lagos-based Tots Toys, a children’s educational toyshop and learning space for baby age 0-7, opened in October 2019, is preparing so well for their incoming bundle of joy.

Seyi, the CEO and President of Loatsad Promomedia, got married to the then Layal J. Holm during a court wedding conducted at the Oba of Lagos Palace on August 8, 2015. A year later, the couple followed it with a beautiful destination white wedding at picturesque Villa Erba, Lake Como, Italy on August 10, 2016. It means, all things being equal, the couple would be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary with a new baby in the household.