The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has emerged the Silverbird Man of the Year for 2022.

He garnered the highest number of votes sent in by members of the public ahead of four other shortlisted personalities.

Chairman, Editorial Board and Chief Creative Officer, Silverbird Group, Jacob Akinyemi-Johnson, in a statement said that Governor Makinde was nominated for massive development of infrastructure and the repositioning of the Oyo State education sector.

The Silverbird Man of the Year Award was instituted in 2005 to recognise individuals and corporate organisations that have positively made impact on the lives of Nigerians.

Some of past winners of the prestigious award include late Professor Dora Akunyili, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dr Mike Adenuga, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa, Nyesom Wike, Nasir El-Rufai, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as Babatunde Fashola and Peter Obi.

The presentation ceremony for the 16th edition of the awards will hold on January 22, 2023, at the Convention Center, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.