Fast rising juju musician, Oyedele Oluwaseyi Micheal a.k.a Seyi Michael is making waves with his 5th album titled, Ijo Ope.

Released on Exotic Records label owned by Olusegun Adegbesan, Ijo Ope is a four-tracker that parades songs like Bayi Lase Njo, Unique Praise, Plenty Blessing, and the title track, Ijo Ope.

Speaking about his foray into music, Seyi Michael said he started at a tender age as a chorister at C&S Church, Oke Imole, Agbado, Lagos State. According to him, he was inspired by juju maestro, Sir Shina Peters, as he formed his own band in 2000 and went on to release four albums in quick succession.

“I was a former guitarist to Bobo Richards and Wonder Dayo Kujore before I ventured into music professionally. I had vocational training in carpentry and electrical work but I dropped all these because of music. However, since I started music, it has been success upon success for me. I thank God for His mercies, it’s been a wonderful journey so far,” he enthused.