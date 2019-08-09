Joy Umukoro

Popular comedian, Seyi Lawrence Aletile fondly called Seyilaw, is ready to spice up the Ileya holiday with his comedy show tagged: ‘Fast & Funny’.

Scheduled for Sunday, August 11 at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event themed: ‘Black Than Ever’ will feature spontaneous comedy with Gordons, Dan D’Humorous, Chuks D General, Aproko, Destalker, Jacinta, Princewill, Whalemouth and many more.

Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi are providing music for the night. Other artistes billed to perform are Duncan Mighty, MI, Small Doctor, Reekado Banks, and Soft. DJ Tuoyo, DJ Fancy and DJ Khayslay will be on the wheels of steel all night.