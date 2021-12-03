From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said on Friday, that the fight against human trafficking and other Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) particularly against women, has begun to achieve result.

The Agency admitted that it ought to have achieved more but for the weak law and enforcement, stating that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) has closed the gap.

NAPTIP Director General, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, who spoke at the public presentation of the 2020 Report of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, said the introduction of National Sex Offenders Database (NSOD) has helped to document the details and shame people convicted of such acts.

She said: “As of today (Friday), 573 cases have been uploaded onto the database. We have 78 convictions, 320 cases pending in court, 173 cases under investigation.

“However, only 80 service providers have been profiled and registered on the National Sexual Offenders Database (NSOD). Kano and Edo State are synchronized to the database, while Adamawa, Delta and Edo State have indicated interest.”

The NAPTIP boss recognized the advocacy efforts of the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who has consistently advocated for the adoption of the VAPP Act by States.

“As of today, 24 states have adopted the VAPP Act ; six State Houses of Assembly have passed the Act into law and awaiting governors’ assent, and six other states are yet to pass the law.

“In the same token, this report wouldn’t have been possible without the support and leadership of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who has been extremely supportive in the quest to end violence against women and girls.”

She also appreciated the European Union funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC) implemented by the

British Council, for their consistent support and investment at enhancing people centered access to justice that are inclusive and targeted at those most in need.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, in her remarks, frowned at the level sexual violence against women and girls, which she said, has been extended to boys, thereby, soliciting increased support of stakeholders to achieve a society devoid of violence against women and girls.

She appreciated NAPTIP for their determination and commitment to the fight against human trafficking and other forms of SGBV, in spite of the challenges.

She promised increased support from the law enforcement agencies towards the arrest and prosecution of suspected human traffickers and other people involved in human right abuses.

