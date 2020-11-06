Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, would deliver the eighth anniversary lecture of Realnews Magazine on Thursday, November 19, at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

“Managing COVID-19 global pandemic in Africa: The Nigeria experience,” is the topic of the lecture.

Maureen Chigbo, publisher of Realnews Magazine online, said: “Our choice of 2020 topic is borne out of the devastating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on every sector – health, business and economy, oil and gas and socio-politics worldwide and the spirited effort of the government to curtail the spread of the disease in the county.”

“Against all predictions that Africa will see millions of dead people in the streets as a result of COVID-19, this has not happened. The lecture is expected to reveal what African governments and Nigeria in particular, did to avoid deaths on a massive scale as predicted.

“The fact remains that at present many Nigerians are still very skeptical about the management of the COVID-19 and its dire consequences in the country if not properly handled. Mustapha will be able to leverage on the lecture to tell the story of managing the pandemic as the chairman of the PTF directly to a vast audience from different works of life, thereby bringing government directly to the people and letting them in on the effort of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to transform the health sector of the country and improve the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Also, the lecture presents an opportunity for different health experts to share their experiences on health sector development with a mix of the growing audience following Realnews Magazine services on various media platforms. The Lecture is expected to have massive positive impact on the society.”