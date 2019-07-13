Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has made a case for the repositioning of the Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO) to meet its vision of being the frontline policy management organ of government. Mustapha said the CAO remained an indispensable tool for actualising policy objectives of government at both federal and state levels.

He spoke at the Regional Meeting of Secretaries to the State Governments and Heads/Permanent Secretaries of the Cabinet Affairs of Offices in the Southeast geo-political zone held at the Golden Tulip Agulu Lake Hotel, Awka, Anambra State. The SGF, who was represented at the meeting by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Ijeoma Anigbogu, noted that CAO effectively manages the policymaking process to enable government take informed decisions required to address the numerous development challenges Nigeria has had to contend with over the years.

He noted that in most developed countries of the world including some African countries, “the Cabinet Office is known to be the centre of the institutional mechanism that supports government decision-making responsibilities. It also supports the development of policy capacity across government, supports line ministries in developing capacity for policy analysis, prepares the public service to manage transitions in government, supports the political leadership in the transition of its election manifesto into concrete policies and programmes for implementation, and monitors the implementation of cabinet decisions.”