From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The International Conference Centre (ICC) FCT, Abuja, was a melting point last weekend as heavyweight politicians, government officials, Captains of Industries and celebrities assembled to honour the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, who gave his daughter in marriage.

The roll call of the intimidating personalities in attendance include, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, two past chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Ministers of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and his Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, who was the sponsor, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Labaran Maku, who represented former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Other government officials, party chieftains in attendance were former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Senator Ayogu Eze, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media, Garba Shehu, socialite Obi Kubana, former APC National Working Committee (NWC) members, Victor Giadom, Senator Osita Izunaso and Barr Tunde Ogara, among many others.

Those in attendance had, one after the other, in their wishes, enjoined the new couples to learn the intricacies and rudiments of happy marriage, praying for the good things of marriage to be in their portion.

Boss Mustapha, who was the Chairman of the occasion, had while praying for the newly-wedded to enjoy the benefits of marriage, urged them to achieve as soon as possible a perfect understanding of each other to enable them handle the challenges of marriage.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the event, the apparently happy father of the bride, Dr Moghalu, described the event as a historic one in his family.

“What can I say? I am really short of words. I am highly honoured to see these galaxy of dignitaries in attendance for my daughter’s wedding. I can only say to God be the glory,” he said.

Asked if her departure will create vacuum in his family judging by the fact that he is very close to them, he said: “There will certainly be a vacuum but as a father, I have also prepared my mind for a day like this. Every father who has a daughter ought to know that a day like this will certainly come and it is always the prayer of every father to give out his daughter in marriage.

“I wish them all the good things of marriage and I also have that sense of fulfilment that she married a man responsible man they really love each other,” the apparently happy NIWA MD managed to say.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour, Dr Ngige stoled the show having a good time with the friends of the wedded couple to the point of even taking the floor to dance with them.