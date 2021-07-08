From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, has alleged that the unexplained absence of Governor Hope Uzodimma at fora where all 17 southern governors met to deliberate on critical issues affecting the region was not only embarrassing but worrisome.

It also pointed out that the non-appointment of commissioner for Justice and Attorney – General two months since the former was sacked showed how little importance Governor Uzodimma attached to such an important office .

The party noted that at the peak of national security crisis two months ago, the Imo state governor was conspicuously absent at the first Southern Governors’ Forum at Asaba Delta State where the body took far-reaching decision including banning of open grazing, establishment of state police and again that of Monday in Lagos State where critical decisions were also taken by the forum.

The PDP also said Governor Uzodimma also distanced himself from the South East Governors’ Forum last month in Enugu.

A statement by Director General of the party’s New Media, Collins Opuruzor said: “Our party considers this decision by Senator Uzodinma never to participate in the affairs of Southern Nigeria as demonstrated by his refusal to present himself alongside duly elected governors as a pointer to the depth he has sank in guilt and inferiority complex occasioned by insoluble legitimacy crisis.”

However, Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor, Modestus Nwamkpa, dismissed the allegation as a ranting of an opposition party yet to come to terms with its electoral defeat in the state.

He pointed out that Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku, stood in for the governor both at the inaugural meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum in Asaba and Lagos. He said PDP cannot claim that the state was not represented with the presence of the deputy governor and that all the decisions taken at those meetings have been earlier canvassed by the Imo state governor.

“How could the Imo PDP say that his Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma refused to attend the meetings because of inferiority complex ? A man who has been a two time senator of the federal Republic of Nigeria? Imo PDP is still suffering from the hang over of defeat. The other governors who sent their deputies to represent them are they also suffering from complex?”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.