Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has raised the alarm about the unrelenting activities of faceless persons using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk in his office for Federal Government appointments.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, Boss Mustapha also warned of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under his supervision.

He warned: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.

“Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has become aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.

“The public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public. Assuredly, the government has evolved measures to track these unpatriotic and faceless persons and will bring to justice anyone found engaging in these unwholesome activities.

“For any inquiry and clarification, the official communication channels of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation are: Website Address: www.osgf.gov.ng Email Address: [email protected]”