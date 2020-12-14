From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic (PTF) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, and his wife have gone into isolation as some members of his family test positive to COVID-19.

The SGF while disclosing that he will work from home, urged Nigerians to take precautions and observed all the non-pharmaceutical measures announced by the federal government, adding that the number of cases have increased according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a statement he personally signed, he said although they are asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

The statement read thus: “I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening.

“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

“My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.

“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.

“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19.

“As a family, we covet your prayers.

“Please Take Responsibility for yourself and to protect our country!”