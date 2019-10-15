Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The intervention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has averted what would have been a major crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the expiration of the ultimatum State Chairmen issued to the national leadership of the party and the presidency.

The forum rose from a two-day stormy meeting in Abuja, disclosing in a statement issued by the Zamfara State chairman, who doubles as spokesperson of the forum, Lawal Liman, and announced suspension of the ultimatum after the intervention of the SGF and other stakeholders.

On September 23, the forum had in a communique issued after an emergecy meeting in Abuja, condemned what they described as poor reward system in the party, giving the presidency and party leadership a 10-day ultimatum to redress it.

They had lamented that even founders of the party and those who laboured to secure victory for the party at various levels had been abandoned while outsiders reap where they did not sow.

However, rising from this meeting held to review the ultimatum, the state chairmen claimed that they have agreed to resolve all the pending issues internally in the best interest of the party.

The statement issued after the meeting read: “As a follow up to the communiqué issued by the Forum of APC State Chairmen on September 23, 2019, APC State Chairmen met on October 13, 2019 to discuss wayforward on the issues raised on the communique.”