SGH Queens has intensified preparations ahead of the Eko Women’s Football Championship and Women Accredited Football Academy (WAFA) competition coming up in Lagos.

The proprietor of the female football side, who owns Supreme God House Sports Academy, Lagos State, Temitayo Bakare Sharafadeen has revealed that his team has prepared adequately for the two tournaments coming up.

The godly girls as they are fondly called have taken part in five different competitions to prepare for the big challenge ahead including the Imani Scouting Cup Badagry, Women Accredited Football Academy (WAFA), Summer Championship in (Wasimi) Ogun State, Ibarapa Championship in Oyo State and WAFA Pre-season game, Sango-Ota.

The team formerly known as Jojo Queens, the SGH Sports Academy took over the godly girls in October 2020 to produce players of quality for professional football as well as produce for the various national teams like Flamingos, Falconets and Super Falcons.

Mr. Bakare disclosed that there has been tremendous improvement and need more of multi-national companies to support female football to improve on present standards.

He added that his plan is to enroll SGH Queens’ technical crew for coaching course at the National Institute for Sports for further education in the game of football as the female team need reinforcement to strengthen the team.