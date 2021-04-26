By Moses Akaigwe

In continuation of the partnership deal between Transit Support Services Limited (TSS) and the biggest customer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, the latter has taken delivery of an additional 400 units of Shacman trucks assembled at the ANAMMCO plant in Emene, near Enugu.

Dangote Group has since the entry of the brand in the Nigerian market, through Transit Support Services Limited, as Shacman Nigeria, six years ago, bought over 3,500 units of the vehicles, thereby earning the pride of place as the largest buyer of the trucks in the country.

It was learnt that the recognition of Shacman as reliable heavy duty vehicles, and the growing need for the products within the continuously expanding conglomerate, influenced the group’s decision to sustain its patronage for the brand.

Taking delivery of the fresh batch of 400 units recently, the management of Dangote affirmed it had absolute trust in the quality of the locally assembled Shacman trucks that are backed by warranty that is of global standard and after-sales services.

Since the partnership started in 2016 with an initial order of 500 locally assembled Shacman trucks by Dangote, the group’s commitment to empowering local manufacturers through continuous patronage has created jobs in the South-East.

The sustained large patronage has also helped to revive and keep the ANAMMCO plant running. The opportunity to produce trucks locally instead of importing them has not impacted on the Enugu plant alone, but by extension, has brought back Onne Port in Rivers state through which over 3,000 ANAMMCO-bound containers had arrived.

Commenting on the development, the General Manager, TSS Motors, Dave Chukwudulue, remarked, “We will continue to create value for users of Shacman trucks in Nigeria by supporting them with the best after sales service programme. This has indeed resulted in the increasing demand for our trucks”

Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile, manufacturers of Shacman heavy and medium duty trucks and road tractors is one of the biggest trucks manufacturing companies in China. With other customers like BUA Cement, ABC Transport, AA Global logistics, NUSTANZA Motors and many others, over 4,500 Shacman trucks are running on Nigerian roads at the moment.