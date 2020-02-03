Visiting General Manager of Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Import & Export Co. Ltd, Mr. Tian Chao, last week, paid a call on the biggest and most consistent buyer of Shacman trucks in Nigeria, Dangote group, and undertook a tour of the refinery at Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos.

The General Manger had arrived Lagos from China earlier in the week on a mission to meet the brand’s customers, discuss with the manufacturer’s local partner, Transit Support Services Ltd (TSS), and hold further talks on the plan to set up a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) assembly plant in the country.

Chao, who was accompanied by Transit Support Services Ltd (TSS) officials during the visit to Dangote, expressed happiness that 400 units of the brand’s trucks deployed in the refinery construction, were living up to expectation in terms of ruggedness and reliability.

The Shacman Trucks General Manager commended the Dangote Group for their trust and support for the brand, saying that Shaanxi Automobile would also provide an overall solution based on the whole product life cycle and the whole process of customer operation.

He stated, “Shacman would continue to do its best in contributing to the refinery project by providing quality and affordable Shacman vehicles to support the smooth completion of the project. We will join forces with TSS to continue to do a better job in after-sales service and parts support, and innovate business model to create greater value for our customers.”

The Executive Director, Logistics and Distribution, Dangote Group, Mr Abdul Dantata, thanked the officials of Shacman and TSS for the visit and assured them that the group would continue to patronise their vehicles. “Patronage of Shacman trucks was based on their quality. We hope it will continue and you will continue to give us the best, we will continue to give more business support to Shacman brand,” Dantata said.

Dantata also said “being in the middle between Shacman and Dangote group, TSS have given much support to both companies, hence we will continue to patronize the Shacman brand.”

Thanking the Executive Director for the warm reception, the Chairman of TSS a subsidiary of ABC Transport plc, Mr. Frank Nneji, said, “we will continue to give all the supports, Shacman believes that the business doesn’t end with selling the trucks, it continues with following the trucks through its life-span and we will continue to respond very swiftly to calls with the support of Shacman even at very short notices”.

Shacman GM promised to consistently support TSS to provide more quality services to the customers and assured that TSS engineers will continue to be trained on how best to take care of the vehicles. He disclosed that more units of trucks and spare parts would be available in Nigeria at good prices to customers.