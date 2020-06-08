Moses Akaigwe

Shacman Nigeria has announced the introduction of two fire vehicle models to its range of products, thus boosting the truck business in the country.

The new products, Shacman F2000 and L3000, have expanded the existing line-up of the popular brand’s trucks which are tractor heads, dump/tipper trucks, mixer and lorry trucks.

This was contained in a statement which disclosed that the fire trucks’ upper-bodies were built with 14,000 litres (10,000 litre water tank + 4,000L foam tank) and 10,000 litres (8,000L water tank + 2000L foam tank), respectively.

They have also been equipped with high quality carbon steel plate and anti-rust treatment (inside). They can rotate 360 degrees and have water max range of 60m and foam max of 55m.

Part of the technical features is a suction depth and time of greater than or equal to 7m and less than or equal to 35s, respectively; while the fire-fighting pump pressures are 1.0Mpa with flux of water and foam 60L/S and 48L/S, respectively.

Each model boasts a 26m fire hose, a sprinkler of max 10m and a horizontal rotation angle of 360 degrees, which makes it very efficient for fire-fighting.

The Shacman fire truck light-weight, highly rigid body and suspension, will help in reducing to the barest minimum deaths, injuries and economic losses consequent upon the recent fire incidents of across states.

The statement quoted the Chairman, Transit Support Services (TSS), Mr. Frank Nneji, as saying that Shacman is a leading truck manufacturer in China which has since inception manufactured over 1,000,000 vehicles of different varieties.

Nneji also explained that, drawing from local experience in vehicle operation, Shacman Nigeria designed the heavy duty trucks to suit the country’s operating condition, thanks to the popular and tested power trains made up of Weichai engine (styre), fast gear box and Hande axles.

TSS plans to add the fire trucks to the range of Shacman trucks assembled in Nigeria.

“Shacman trucks can be trusted to offer the most cost-effective operation in Nigeria, delivering a high return on investment to operators,” the statement noted.

It also said the Transit Support Services Limited brought the Shacman products to the Nigerian market through a network of dealers that are equipped with comprehensive after services supported by the Shacman Group.