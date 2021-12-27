By Moses Akaigwe

SHACMAN truck has been announced the winner of the “Truck of the Year” category at the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards held in Lagos recently.

At the ceremony, task force representative in Nigeria, Transit Support Services Limited (Shacman Nigeria), reiterated its commitment to satisfying the expectations of the trucks’ users in the local market.

The annual event celebrates the achievements of the industry and recognises innovation, outstanding service, efficiency and quality. It also recognises auto brands/model ranges that has made contribution to road transport efficiency, based on several important criteria including technological innovation, drivers’ comfort, road safety, drivability, fuel economy amongst others.

Receiving the award, the Chief Operating Officer, TSS Motors, Stanley Mbanu, remarked “I’m delighted to accept this award on behalf of the organization, this recognition is a true indication that the SHACMAN brand have done an excellent job.”

“Our goal is to always meet our customers’ expectations and needs and the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association Awards motivation is a clear confirmation that we have also followed the right approach in satisfying our customers by providingexactly what the market demands” he added.

SHACMAN has delivered trucks that represent a real “state-of-the-art” offering in the heavy and medium duty segment, capable of satisfying not only today’s but also tomorrow’s transport needs. Our trucks have proven to be outstanding, not least in fuel economy, thereby boosting both hauler economy.

The trucks are locally assembled at the TSS plant at Emene, Enugu, backed by comprehensive after-sales services.