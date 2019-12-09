A leading trucks manufacturer, Shacman, in partnership with its dealer in Nigeria, Transit Support Services (TSS), held its Customers’ Forum in Benin, Warri and Port Harcourt recently as part of efforts to build a strong relationship with users of its vehicles and lovers of the brand.

The forum is a periodic event intended to bring together management of the brand, customers, stakeholders and members of the public to interact on issues pertaining to the brand and its services. These particular events focused on the owners and operators of Shacman trucks in the south- south region of Nigeria.

Welcoming the guests during one of the interactive sessions, the Africa General Manager, Shacman, Mr. Zhang Fei (Eric), thanked them for attending the forum, saying, “It’s a great honour for me and my team to attend this forum, I’m excited to be here again after 10 years since 2009”.

The General Manager commended TSS and its team for organising the event. “I also wish to thank to our friends, Patrick and Telford. I’m happy to see that more Nigerian customers have adopted our brand and become members of the Shacman family.”

On behalf of TSS, the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Stanley Mbanu, made a presentation on the Shacman, the partnership between the brands, their operations and services they render.

Mbanu informed the guests that Shacman vehicles have conveyed several million metric tons of goods across Nigeria & West Africa since 2007 (dry and wet cargo).