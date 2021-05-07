By Christy Anyanwu

Managing director of Eleganza Industrial City, Dr. Shade Okoya has advised Nigerian youths to take advantage of acquiring quality education to prepare themselves for emerging opportunities. Okoya, who turned 44 on April 25, 2021, made the admonition in an interview where she urged young Nigerians to be alive to their responsibilities and prepare themselves to take up leadership positions.

Disclosing her focus in recent years, she said: “Since I assumed office as managing director (MD) of Eleganza Industrial City, I have repositioned the company in a positive environment. The company had suffered major lapses in the past. However, the company has undergone tremedius improvements and is now bigger and better structured.

“Under my leadership, Eleganza has new visions, a new mission and culture aimed to propel the company in the direction of being the number one producer of all household items. Today, I am proud to say that Eleganza is stronger and with higher quality products.”

The fashion icon and Yeye Oge of Epeland added that the new Eleganza Industrial City is a massive project on 35 hectares of land, which will cater for every household need.

According to her, “It is called an ‘Industrial City’ because of the large variety of household products that we manufacture.”

Okoya, patron of Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN), studied Banking and Finance at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Isolo, and Sociology at the University of Lagos. She is a director of the Eleganza Group and RAO Investment Property Company Limited.