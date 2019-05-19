Shade Tinubu-Ojo is the first daughter and first child of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She’s also the current Iyaloja-General of Lagos and by extension Nigeria, meaning the market generalissimo in Nigeria, a massive position of influence.

Come next month, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, she would be gathering the Who-is-Who together at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue for a 3-in-1 party in Lagos.

The three-pronged event is intended to celebrate her late grandmother, Alhaja Abibat Mogaji’s sixth anniversary of the woman of great influence who died on June 15, 2013. Incidentally, Alhaja Mogaji, mother of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was the former Iyaloja-General, the same post Folashade is presently holding. So it was passed from ‘Grandma to granddaughter’. The same day, same party, same venue, Chief Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo would be celebrate her own sixth year as the Iyaloja-General, a post that was officially endorsed on October 29, 2013, with her coronation on the said date. The same event would also mark her birthday.

Chief Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, who is married to a member of the House of Representatives is in her 40s.

According to the information at our disposal, plans for the upcoming party are ongoing in earnest and the aso-ebi (the unique party uniform) for the occasion is on sale for N60,000 per person. So you can go grab yours.

Alhaja Abibat Mogaji, who had been the only previous occupier of the post, had reigned supreme as the Iyaloja for 33 years from 1980 till 2013, when she passed on. But she was said to have elected her granddaughter as her successor.