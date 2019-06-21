The trailer for a new movie, Shadow Parties, has been released as a precursor to its hitting the cinemas any moment from now.

Shot in Lagos and Ibadan, the movie parades carefully selected cast like Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale, Toyin Abraham, Yemi Blaq as well as some Hollywood’s actors.

Shadow Parties revolves around people that had lived peacefully with each other for several decades but suddenly turned enemies, resulting in deaths of many and displacement of numerous others, majority of them women and children.