Shagari a teacher, nationalist, statesman – Tambuwal

Tunde Omolehin

Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has condoled with the family of Shehu Shagari, people of Sokoto State and Nigeria, describing the exit of the former president as a “great loss.”

Tambuwal who said the late Shagari was “a national and international statesman, who made unparalleled contributions to the development of education, as a teacher at basic level and president of Nigeria,” prayed Allah to grant him eternal bliss.

In a released issued on his behalf by Abubakar Shekara, Director General, Media and Public Affairs, the governor noted that it was with deep sadness that he announced the death of the “first Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’ who until his death, held the traditional title of Turakin Sokoto.

He informed that Shagari passed away at the National Hospital, Abuja at the age of 93.

“He was a minister in the First Republic and during the administration of General Yakubu Gowon.

“Nigeria, during the presidency of Shehu Shagari from 1979 to 1983, played a frontline role in the emancipation of Zimbabwe and the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. His administration witnessed the advancement of Nigeria socially and economically, setting the pace for the industrialisation of the nation, particularly through the establishment of the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill.

“He is survived by several children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.