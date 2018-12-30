Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has described late former President, Shehu Shagari, as amiable leader who meant well for Nigeria.

He stated this in Sokoto on Sunday while condoling the family of the deceased.

Jonathan was companied by Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), vice presidential aspirant in the 2019 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi.

He was received by the Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, as well as other leaders of PDP in the state.

Jonathan recounted that the late Shagari played key roles in the development of Nigeria and the democratic system.

“A unique habit of the late former President which only those who had interacted with him would tell is that he was a very simple and humble man in spite of various positions he held.

“He possessed a very clean and good heart which he showed clearly in his life time thorough various engagements and activities.

“We are mourning today; however, we are still happy because it is not easy reaching the age of 93. I believed he accomplished all the works Allah asked him to come and do on earth,” he said.

The former president encouraged the deceased’s family members to be happy that their father made impacted on many Nigerians.

Mr. Obi who said he was representing the presidential candidate of their party, Atiku Abubakar and himself, urged Nigerians to emulate the lifestyle of the late president for the betterment of this country.

Responding, the eldest son of late Shagari, Alhaji Bala Shagari, expressed happiness with the visit, recalling that during Jonathan’s regime, he hardly spent two weeks without calling to know about the health of their late father.