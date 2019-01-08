When Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s first elected President, died on December 28 last year at the ripe age of 93, there was an outpouring of encomiums by Nigerians of different walks of life. The statements of condolences were largely those of celebration, commendation and even veneration. These statements contrast sharply with the opinions expressed about his government when it was overthrown by Major General Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 1983. The reasons for this discrepancy are two: One, Nigerians are generally kinder in their assessment of the dead, irrespective of their deeds or misdeeds when they were alive. Apparently, the view is that there is no point flogging a dead horse or it is pointless hitting someone who is already down and out.

The second reason is that time always seems to infuse us with a new level of clarity about the past, and we all seem to get wiser by the gift of hindsight. When an event occurs, journalists rush in and make their judgement without having time for a long and serious introspection. That is why journalism is said to be “history in a hurry.” But with the effluxion of time, perspectives seem to differ either because we have received the gift of new knowledge or wisdom or we have a basis for comparing the present with the past. If the present offers a picture of unsavouriness then the harshness of our opinion about the past is revisited with a high level of compassion. This act of compassionate revision has worked largely in Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s favour.

Shagari was a trained teacher who loved to write poetry but he did not wield the chalk for a long time. The pull of politics and community service was irresistible. He got into politics as a member of the Northern People’s Congress (NPC) and became its secretary. He got elected into the House of Representatives in 1954, six years before Nigeria’s independence, representing Sokoto West. In 1958, he became the parliamentary secretary to Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, who was to become Nigeria’s first and only Prime Minister. Shagari also served as Federal Minister and Federal Commissioner from 1958 to 1975. In 1970, he became the Federal Commissioner for Economic Development, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction. Later, he was made the Federal Commissioner for Finance. As the military government of General Olusegun Obasanjo was working on a programme of return to civil rule in 1978, Shagari thought it was a good idea for him to contest election into the Senate.

However, the kingmakers thought otherwise. They believed that Nigeria needed a man of his temperament, character and steady hand, someone who could build bridges between Nigeria’s diverse groups. In that presidential primary, three other contestants, namely Umaru Shinkafi, Ali Ciroma and Umaru Dikko featured. The kingmakers chose Shagari as the presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).