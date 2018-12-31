The eldest son of the deceased thanked Buhari for the visit. A special prayer was offered for the late president by Professor Shehu Galadanci.
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto
President Muhammadu Buhari has visited the family of former President Shehu Aliyu Shagari; who died last Friday, December 28.
Buhari was received at the airport by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu as well as Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; among others.
On arrival, president Buhari went to the Sama Road residence of the late Shagari, where he was received by family members led by his eldest son and district head of Shagari, Alhaji Bala.
Others included a former governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa, former Minister of Transport, Alhaji Yusuf Sulaiman, traditional rulers and a host of others.
He was then ushered into Shagari’s sitting room where he condoled with other immediate members of late Shagari family, including his widows before he joined other sympathisers who were seated in the premises.
The president’s condolence message was read by governor Tambuwal, wherein Buhari described the late president as a “landmark figure, being virtually our last link with the first independent government and the first executive elected president of Nigeria.
“Please convey to his immediate family, the people and the government of Sokoto state, our heartfelt condolences on the passing away of this great nationalist.
“The Federal Government will, in due course, institute a suitable memorial to the late former president. Please accept our conferences,” the president concluded his message.
In his response, the eldest son of the deceased thanked Buhari for the visit, despite his tight schedule.
A special prayer was offered for the repose of the soul of the late president by Professor Shehu Galadanci.
Galadanci also prayed Allah to grant President Buhari more wisdom and strength so as to continue with the good work he has started.
In a related development, President Goodluck Jonathan has described Shagari as an amiable leader who meant well for Nigeria.
He stated this in Sokoto, yesterday, when he condoled with Shagari’s family.
Jonathan was accompanied by the running mate of the 2019 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi.
He was received by Governor Aminu Tambuwal; as well as other PDP leaders in the state.
“A unique habit of the late former president, which only those who had interacted with him would tell, was that he was a very simple and humble man; in spite of various positions he held.
“He possessed a very clean and good heart which he had shown clearly in his lifetime thorough various engagements and activities.
“We are mourning today, however, we are still happy because it is not easy reaching the age of 93. I believed be had done all the works Allah has asked him to come and do on earth,” he said.
On his part, Obi, who said he was representing the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and himself, urged Nigerians to emulate the lifestyle of the late President for the betterment of this country.
In his response, Shagari’s eldest son, Bala, said they were happy with the visit and recalled that during Jonathan’s administration, he hardly spent two weeks without calling to know about the health of their late father.
