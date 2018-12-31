The eldest son of the deceased thanked Buhari for the visit. A special prayer was offered for the late president by Professor Shehu Galadanci.

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has visited the family of former President Shehu Aliyu Shagari; who died last Friday, December 28.

Buhari was received at the airport by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu as well as Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; among others.

On arrival, president Buhari went to the Sama Road residence of the late Shagari, where he was received by family members led by his eldest son and district head of Shagari, Alhaji Bala.

Others included a former governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa, former Minister of Transport, Alhaji Yusuf Sulaiman, traditional rulers and a host of others.

He was then ushered into Shagari’s sitting room where he condoled with other immediate members of late Shagari family, including his widows before he joined other sympathisers who were seated in the premises.