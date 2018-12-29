Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared Monday, December 31st, 2018 as a Public Holiday and Special Prayer Day to honour former President Shehu Shagari, who died on Friday at the age 93.

This was contained in statement released on Saturday by the governor’s Director-General, Media and Publicity, Malam Abubakar Shekara. He stated that Tambuwal’s decision was as a result of consultation with the Sultanate Council.

The statement reads:

“The Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has in consultation with the Sultanate Council, declared Monday, December 31st, 2018 as Public Holiday and Special Prayer Day on the death of former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

“The State Government therefore, requests the Imams of mosques across the State and the general public to dedicate the day for special supplications for the repose of the soul of the former president and for peace and progress of the nation at large.

“The Government also directs that all flags at public and private premises be flown at half mast in honor of the late former President Shehu Shagari.”