Shagari’s patriotism, humility unparalleled – Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Shehu Shagari’s death as the departure of a patriot whose life of service and humility was widely acknowledged.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said of Shagari: “We are enthralled and regaled with the many years of unequaled patriotism, sacrifices and contributions to national development. More specifically, we celebrate the role modelling qualities of integrity, diligence and humility that have been the hallmark of your visionary leadership.”

The President said he was sadden by the news of the passing away of Shagari but added that he was grateful to God that Shagari lived to a ripe age and led an exemplary life, which he urges Nigerians of all walks of life to emulate.

“Nigerians held him in the highest esteem even when he was out of office until his demise and will forever miss his wise counsels.”

He prayed that Almighty God will comfort the family of the ex-president and all those who mourn him and will grant the soul of the late nonagerian eternal rest.

Late Shagari was elected president of Nigeria in the Second Republic in 1979. He was re-elected for a second term in office in 1983. But his tenure was cut short via a military coup by General Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 1983.