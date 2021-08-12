Hadiza, the wife of former President Shehu Shagari, has died.

A statement from Muhammad Bala Shagari announced her death on behalf of the family.

He said Hadiza died in the early hours of Thursday after battling COVID-19 complications.

A funeral prayer for Hadiza, aged 80, is expected to be held on Thursday evening at the National Mosque in Abuja.

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto),” the statement reads.

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3.00am, after battling COVID-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4.00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.”

Shagari, the husband of the deceased and first democratically elected president in Nigeria, governed the country between 1979 and 1983.

