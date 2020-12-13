From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, yesterday, said, he has no personal quarrel with the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and immediate past governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, just as he boasted that he taught him all that he knows.

He disclosed this during his thanksgiving service held at St. Philip Catholic Church in Jettu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state in honour of his re-election as the deputy governor of the state.

“Adams Oshiomhole taught me all I know now politically. He made me stand my ground and helped us end godfatherism. I have no quarrel with Adams Oshiomhole”, he declared.

While thanking God for his mercies and Faithfulness he, said the just concluded Edo governorship election was the first in the history of Nigeria where both the APC, PDP and other political parties came together to support Godwin Obaseki and himself for the purpose of peace and sustainable development of the state, adding that their victory was a victory for the peace and unending development of the state.

He called for the need for Nigerians to see competition and contention as a source of energy, innovation and inspiration.

“We must come together as a nation in recognising our shared interests in placing boundaries on our competition in order not to divide the nation into hostile and irreconcilable camps. This dangerous impasse is one of the areas where the wisdom of Governor Godwin Obaseki has reigned supreme.

“We have a Governor who is selfless. He doesn’t think about himself but about the State and about the next generation. Obaseki is indeed a selfless Governor.

“We have restored justice for the less privileged in the society and our biggest goal towards the poor is to improve their prospects and productivity. We must all join hands together to build a virtuous society. We must not let go of our moral code of discipline society”, he urged.

The Deputy Governor also described his wife, Comrade Mrs Maryann Philip Shaibu, as the pillar behind his political journey.

Earlier in his homily titled: “Rejoice In The Lord”, Rev. Father Godrick Shabba admonished believers to be strong in the Lord and always return Glory to God for his faithfulness, saying that it is a heart of gratitude to God that brought the deputy governor and his family to the house of God in returning all glory to Him.

Rev Shabba who noted that authority comes from God and He gives and places people in power, called on the deputy governor to continuously be his brother’s keeper as he has always done.

“The people elected you and reposed their confidence in you as their ‘Messiah’ through their votes. The task before you may appear as uphill, but with God all things are possible”, he said.

He then admonished Comrade Shaibu to always remember the word of God as his guide as he carries out the official task ahead of him.