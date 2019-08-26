Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing two sons of the state, including Osagie Ehanire and Prince Clement Agba, as Health minister and that of Budget and National Planning (State) respectively, into his cabinet.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebomhiana Musa, stated that the appreciation was contained in separate letters of congratulations, Shaibu personally signed and addressed to Ehanire and Agba, thanking the president for finding the two Edolites worthy of ministerial appointments.

“Let me seize this opportunity to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to President Buhari for finding you worthy to serve our great country at this time of the ‘Next Level Agenda’.

“People of Edo State, and indeed, all Nigerians, expect nothing short of a sterling performance from you on this onerous national assignment,” he said.