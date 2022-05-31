Comrade Philips Shaibu, the ‘digital’ deputy governor of Edo state says he is excited the Okpekpe international 10km road race has returned bigger and better.

‘I am delighted the Okpekpe race is back after a two year absence. We are all aware of the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the economic and social life of the world and we were left with no choice but to postpone the event first in 2020 and also in 2021 because the health and safety of all participants is important to the organisers of the race and Edo state government,’ said Shaibu at the pre-race dinner.

The deputy governor was one of the runners at the event and completed the 10km race. He was also decorated with a medal of honour by the Onwueweko of Okpekpe town, Peter Abalume.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

‘I am happy with the organisation of the race and want to reassure you all that the Edo state government will continue to support the World Athletics recognised event. This is an elite label race and our target is to become the first elite platinum race in Africa,’ said Shaibu.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .