From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, Ogbeide Ihama, member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning are among those to grace the maiden edition of Oza Carnival in Edo State.

Others are Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, immediate past deputy governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, Dennis Idahosa.

Deacon Festus Osagie Osaigbovo disclosed this while briefing Journalists on the preparation geared towards the event.

He said the carnival which is meant to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Benin people would kick off on December 27 and end on December 30 in Oza Community, Orhionmwon Local government area of Edo State.

Osaigbovo said over 35 musicians from the state would participate in the forthcoming carnival while also serving as an avenue to discover raw talents in the music industry and sports.

He added that the participants in the carnival would be drawn from the various communities just as he maintained that foreigners who want to exploit the rich and cultural heritage of the local community are also welcomed.

He said the event would serve as an opportunity to bestow “Heroes Awards” to those who have contributed to the upliftment of the community and the state at large.