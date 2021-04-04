Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, yesterday inaugurated board committee members of the Edo Football Association at the FA board room in Benin-City.

Speaking at inauguration ceremony the immediate past Deputy Chief of Staff Kingsley Ehigiamusoe who represented the Deputy Governor charged the committee to make prudency, transparency, and accountability their watchword. Adding that Edo FA is an integral part of the Godwin Obaseki- administration that the state government is very committed to using sports as an organ youth development in the State.

“I’m here to represent our amiable Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, you all know that sports particularly football cannot function effectively well without the FA, so it is of great importance for us to inaugurate a board committee that will work harmoniously with the FC board chairman and members of his executives. So we inaugurate you today, the Deputy Governor has ask me to tell you all to show total commitment by ensuring that you make discipline, dedication, transparency, accountability hard work your watchword.”

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate all members of the committee and also remember that your inclusion in this noble committee is as a result of your previous work, so it is expected of you all to make progress and ensure that Edo State Football Association becomes of the best in Nigeria. Once again I congratulate you all on this new task.”

Members of the FA Committee are: Edema Fuludu, Mrs. Felicia Igbase, Tony Alile, current Edo State FA boss Comrade Rolland Abu, David Olukoga, Sani Emoedume and Dr. Andrew Obi the incident manager on COVID-19. Others are Dr. Aghedo Moses and Elder Emmanuel Ajibola Secretary Edo FA.

Meanwhile the FA Chairman Comrade Rolland Abu, also used the opportunity to inaugurate the marketing committee of the board.

He stressed the need for the marketing committee to be up and doing in the discharge of their duty, adding that FA is always ready to bring in new innovations into the system, that they can only achieve something meaningful is all hands are on desk. He thanked the Deputy Governor for the inauguration.