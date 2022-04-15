The sports-loving Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu on Thursday congratulated the Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC) Yussuf Alli on his appointment as the Coordinator of Team Nigeria contingent to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom.

A letter signed by the Deputy Governor, Edo State stated that he is very proud of Alli’s achievements.

Said Shaibu, “It gives me great delight to felicitate with you on your appointment as the Coordinator of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. More importantly, this is coming barely two months after your appointment as Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC)

“Indeed, it is heartwarming to say this appointment is well deserved and a testament to your pedigree as a renowned international sportsman cum administrator par excellence

“As captain of Team Nigeria to two Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988, Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, repose so much confidence in your ability and robust experience to advance the frontiers of Nigeria’s participation at international games to the next level.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Truly, the government and the good people of Edo State are proud to be associated with you on this great feat”.

Alli, a veteran of many games and championships is a winner of the Commonwealth Games medal in 1990.

Meanwhile, organiser of the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race, Mike Itemuagbor has hailed the appointment of long jumper Yusuf Alli as Team Nigeria coordinator for the 2022 Commonwealth Games which holds this August in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“This is a classic case of a square peg in a square hole and I want to first congratulate the Sports Minister for making such a fitting appointment,’ said Itemuagbor.