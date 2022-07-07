From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Three corps members who distinguished themselves for the service year in Edo State, were yesterday honoured at the passing out parade held at Imaguero Secondary School in Benin.

They are Segun Damilola, Abere Fadilat and Anyanwu Chimama, who were part of 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps members, who completed the one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme yesterday.

Speaking at the event, the state Acting Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, commended the Corp members for their contribution to the state and urged them to apply their creativity and entrepreneurial skills acquired during the programme to secure a means of livelihood and become employers of labour.

Besides, he congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of the programme, saying that it is proof of the endurance and abiding faith in the unity of Nigeria.

“Your various contributions to the social development of Edo State in the areas of education, healthcare, agriculture, social service and rural infrastructure will be forever cherished by the government and the good people of the state and the country at large.

“I urge the corps members to utilize their experience gained during the service year and the available opportunities to establish small-scale enterprises which will make you self-employed and employers of labour.

“Never allow yourself to be used for political, religious and tribal brawls but rather be good ambassadors of the scheme. As a nation, we are going through serious security problems and those used to perpetuate evils are youths. Rather than being a part of these, we should protect our nations as we are the leaders of tomorrow and the future belongs to us”, the governor admonished.

He reassured support for youths in the state, adding “We place a high premium on youth development and abhor youth restiveness. This is why the welfare of corps members in our state is given due attention.”

Earlier in address, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Abiodun Olubukola, thanked the government for providing enabling environment for the corps members to contribute their quota to the service of their fatherland in the past one year.

“Today, a total of 1,503 corps members are passing-out; 18 others who absconded have to repeat the entire service year in another location, while four others will have their service year extended”, she said.